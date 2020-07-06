1 hour ago

Actress Akuapem Poloo known in real life as Rosemond Alade Brown, has been picked up by operatives of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service over her controversial birthday photo with her son.

According to the reports coming in, Akuapem Poloo is being sent to the headquarters of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit around the Ministries in Accra.

It would be recalled that Akuapem Poloo posted a photo of herself without any clothes and had her son wearing only underpants.

The photo sparked outrage on social media and led to a massive debate as to whether she had done the right thing.

After the post went viral, it was reported that Child Rights International petitioned the CID to act over the matter since Akuapem Poloo had violated some laws and also breached some Child Acts.

Rosemond Brown took down the post and apologized to the general public over the post.

After she celebrated her son’s birthday, she made a self-recorded video with her son in which they both apologized to the public over the issue.

However, the authorities would have none of that as she has been taken to DOVVSU’s headquarters in Accra for questioning.

Zionfelix