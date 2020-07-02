1 hour ago

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has said actress, Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo has not honoured their invitation yet.

Poloo was invited by the CID after her nude photo with her seven-year-old son went viral on social media.

She was expected to report at the CID office at 10:00 AM on Wednesday but reports say she didn’t show up as of noon yesterday.

The Director of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Police Service, Superintendent Mike Baah in an interview with Peace FM which was monitored by Zionfelix.net revealed Rosemond Brown didn’t answer his phone call when he called to verify why she didn’t show up at the time she was expected to report.

He asked the actress to report for them to question her on the issue at hand.

Superintendent Mike Baah stated that there are so many ways they could use if she refuses to show up which includes a criminal sermon from the court.

He was not ready to disclose the next level of action by the CID if Akuapem Poloo does not show up till the close of Wednesday.

Working together with the Depart of Social Welfare, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit Director stated that the little boy needs counselling as he has been psychologically abused.

He explained that such abuse is a criminal offence under the Domestic Violence Act, Act 732.

Listen to Superintendent Mike Baah’s interview with Peace FM below.