7 hours ago

The Nketiaah Royal Family of Akuapem Akropong has firmly rejected a petition circulating on social media against the Okuapehemaa, Nana Afua Obuo Nketiaah II, describing it as misleading, unfounded and initiated by persons with no authority under Akuapem customary law.

In a detailed response addressed to the Registrar of the Akuapem Traditional Council and signed by solicitor Raymond Bagnabu Esq., the family stated that the individuals behind the petition, who claim to be Mpakanfo (Divisional Chiefs) of the Akuapem Traditional Area, lack both legal and customary standing to question the conduct of the Queenmother.

According to the statement, the petitioners are not members of the Nketiaah Royal Family nor any of the three recognised royal houses — Nketiaah, Ama Ogyinae and Sakyiabia — from which occupants of the Ofori Kuma Stool are selected. On that basis, the family insists they have no locus to initiate or sustain such a petition.

The response reaffirmed that Nana Afua Obuo Nketiaah II was validly installed in 2017 after all customary rites were duly observed, following the death of her predecessor, Nana Dokua I. It further emphasised that, under Akuapem custom, the sole authority to nominate a candidate to occupy the Ofori Kuma Stool lies exclusively with the Okuapehemaa.

Citing rulings by the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs and the National House of Chiefs, the family recalled that the nomination and enstoolment of a paramount chief were annulled in 2020 due to procedural irregularities. The judicial bodies subsequently declared the stool vacant and directed that the nomination process be restarted by the Queenmother.

The family stressed that since those rulings, Nana Afua Obuo Nketiaah II has not nominated anyone for enstoolment, adding that any individual currently presenting himself as Okuapehene is doing so unlawfully.

On the Odwira Festival, the statement clarified that in the absence of a substantive Okuapehene, responsibility for all rituals, planning and the announcement of festival dates rests solely with the Queenmother. It warned that any attempt by other persons to organise or perform such rites without her consent constitutes a violation of Akuapem customs and traditions.

The response also rejected claims that the Okuapehemaa has refused to attend Traditional Council meetings, describing the allegation as unfounded, particularly given the absence of a recognised paramount chief to chair such meetings. It further referenced court rulings restraining certain individuals from parading themselves as Okuapehene, including convictions for contempt of court.

Describing the petition as a calculated effort to undermine and coerce the Queenmother into endorsing a candidate she has not nominated, the Nketiaah Royal Family demanded a full retraction within seven days, warning that failure to do so would result in legal action.

The response was copied to several traditional authorities within the Akuapem Traditional Area and senior members of the Nketiaah Royal Family.