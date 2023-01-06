1 hour ago

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has accepted the resignation of Alan Kwadwo Kyereamten from the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

This was announced in a statement signed by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Office of the President on Friday, January 6, 2023.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, 6 January 2023, accepted the resignation from office of Mr Alan Kyerematen as Minister for Trade and Industry. This was after Mr Kyerematen, on Thursday, 5th January, informed the President personally of his decision to resign, and subsequently submitted his letter of resignation to him.”

“President Akufo-Addo thanked Mr Kyerematen for his services to his government and to the country, and wished him well in his future endeavours.”

Meanwhile, the President has asked the Minister for Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, to act as caretaker Minister at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, until a substantive appointment is made.

Although it is unclear why the Alan resigned from the Akufo-Addo government, after serving in the portfolio since 2017, it is believed that he took the decision to enable him properly execute his presidential ambition.

The 67-year-old made his first attempt to lead the New Patriotic Party as its flagbearer in 2007 but failed in his bid as Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo emerged as the winner.

Popularly known as “Alan Cash”, Mr. Kyerematen made other attempts in 2010 and 2014 but was unsuccessful.

He has been championing the government’s One District One Factory initiative since 2018, birthing about 170 factories across the country.

Under Mr. Kyerematen’s leadership at the Trade Ministry, the country also witnessed the production of local vehicles by auto giants such as Suzuki, VW, Nissan, Sino Trucks among others under the Automotive Development Policy.

Source: citifmonline.com