59 minutes ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has named Ing. Charles Kraikue as the Acting Director-General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA.

He replaces the current Director-General, Ing. Simon Allotey, who retires on July 31st, 2020.

Ing. Simon Allotey has been manning the affairs of the aviation authority since 2015.

A statement from the GCAA said that Mr. Allotey will hand over all his responsibilities to his successor by the end of July.

The acting Director-General brings to the job an extensive experience, having served as the Deputy Director General (Technical) for the past two years.

In this role, he led the transformation of GCAA’s air traffic management systems and enhanced safety within the Accra Flight Information Region (FIR).

This included the replacement of all ageing communications, Navigation, and Surveillance facilities within the FIR which had been in service for two decades.

He also served previously as Electrical Manager and as Director, Air traffic Safety Engineering of the Authority between 2007- 2018.

Source: Ghanaweb.com