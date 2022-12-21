2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has approved the nominations of 15 new Justices to the Court of Appeal.

The approval of the nominees followed a recommendation by the Judicial Council to the president for their elevation to the bench.

The new Justices will be sworn in by President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, December 21 at the Banquet Hall of the Jubilee House.

They are Justice Ackah Boafo, Justice Asare-Botwe, Justice Alex Owusu-Ofori, Justice Emmanuel Ankamah, Justice Jerome Noble-Nkrumah, Justice Mrs. Gifty Agyei Addo, Justice Samuel Obeng-Diawuo and Justice Mrs. Hafisata Amaleboba.

The rest are Justice Jennifer Abena Dadzie, Justice Charles Ekow Baiden, Justice Stephen Oppong, Mr Patrick Kwamina Baiden, Mr Christopher Archer, Prof. Mrs. Olivia Anku-Trede and Dr. Ernest Owusu-Depaah.

Source: citifmonline