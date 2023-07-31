3 hours ago

ECOWAS leaders in a group photo after a summit in Abuja

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was in Abuja, Nigeria on July 30 to attend an extraordinary meeting of West African leaders under the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) bloc.

The meeting was to deliberate on the Niger coup that toppled democratically elected Mohamed Bazoum with a junta led by Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani taking over.

At the end of the meeting, a slew of sanctions were slapped on the country including:

1. Closure of land and air borders between ECOWAS countries and Niger;

2. Institution of ECOWAS no-fly zone on all commercial flights to and from

Niger;

3. Suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between

ECOWAS Member States and Niger;

4. Freeze of all service transaction including utility services;

5. Freeze of assets of the Republic of Niger in ECOWAS Central Banks;

6. Freeze of assets of the Niger State and the State Enterprises and

Parastatals in Commercial Banks;

7. Suspension of Niger from all financial assistance and transactions with

all financial institutions, particularly, EBID and BOAD;

8. Travel ban and asset freeze for the military officials involved in the coup

attempt. The same applies to their family members and the civilians who

accept to participate in any institutions or government established by

these military officials;

9. Calls on WAEMU and all other regional bodies to implement this

decision.

Nigerian president Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the current Chairperson of ECOWAS having been elected barely a month ago.

Read the final communique below: