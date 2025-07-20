19 minutes ago

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to remain united and loyal to the party’s founding principles as it navigates a crucial phase in its political journey.

Delivering his message through former Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, at the NPP’s National Delegates Conference on Saturday, July 19, the former President emphasized the enduring relevance of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia political tradition.

He described it as the most effective framework for advancing Ghana’s development.

“We must continue to stand firm and united behind the eternally forthright ideals and principles of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition, which has proven to be the most suited political tradition on our Ghanaian market,” the statement read.

Akufo-Addo called on party members to replace doubt with belief, drawing inspiration from the party’s humble beginnings in Saltpond.

He highlighted the vision and courage of the NPP’s founding fathers, who, in the face of uncertainty, laid the foundation for what has become a formidable political force.

He cautioned that the party’s actions during this transitional period would have lasting implications on public confidence.

“Our conduct throughout this period will either enforce the confidence of the Ghanaian people in the NPP or draw them away from us,” he noted.

The National Delegates Conference, which brought together party leaders and grassroots members, is part of a broader effort to restructure and reposition the NPP for future electoral success.