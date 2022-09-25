2 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo has charged the youth to support the government in its drive to achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Nana Akufo-Addo posits that the role of the youth in championing, advocating and attaining the goals such as zero poverty, and quality education, cannot be over-emphasised.

Speaking at the Global Citizen Festival in Accra, President Akufo-Addo urged the public to embrace this responsibility for the betterment of all.

“We have a limited window of opportunity to act decisively to lift millions of people out of poverty, promote inclusiveness and equality and safeguard the health of our planet,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo also announced the launch of a $1 billion fund called the African Prosperity Fund in collaboration with the Southern African government.

“It will fund strategic and transformational projects on the continent in the areas of infrastructural development, financial access and participation of women and youth, education healthcare, technology ad sustainability so that we leave no one behind in Africa,” he said.

Source: citifmonline