1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday, July 13, 2023, commissioned an ultra-modern Eleanor Akufo-Addo Memorial Social Centre at Mampong in the Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The commissioning of the centre named after the President’s late wife, Mrs. Eleanor Akufo-Addo, coincided with the 30th Anniversary of the death of the native and royal of Botase, a community in the Mampong municipality who died on 13th July 1993.

The edifice among other things consists of a spacious community centre conducive to hosting social events, a hotel and restaurant, a beautiful car park, office space as well as a lift to elevate people who have difficulty climbing up the stairs to enjoy the facility at the top floors.

Addressing the enthusiastic crowd, President Akufo-Addo re-emphasized the need to ensure a continuous culture of maintenance in order to keep the centre in good state at all times and was hopeful that come next year the place would still look good when he revisits the facility, adding that, he was even more confident that the centre would be in much better state even in 10 years’ time.

He, therefore, urged the management of the social centre to put themselves at the wheel to ensure that the facility not only provides the expected services but also the proper maintenance to enhance its sustainability and durability.

He also paid glowing tribute to My Sisters Keepers Foundation, an NGO, for providing funding to support the building of such a monumental edifice in memory of his late wife, Mrs Eleanor Akufo-Addo.

The president admitted that since the demise of his late wife, he feels deeply sad whenever her anniversary is celebrated especially when he visits Mampong, but added that he becomes a little comforted when he sees her late wife’s sisters around during the visit.

The President used the occasion to thank the people of Mampong for their continuous support for him as a person and for his government.

On his part, the Mamponghene and occupant of the Silver Stool of the Asante Kingdom, Daasebre Dr. Osei Bonsu II led the people of Mampong in a standing ovation to express their appreciation and gratitude to the president for the various developmental projects doted across the Mampong municipality.

He said the Social Centre even though located in Mampong, belongs to all the people in the Mampong Municipality and urged the citizens across the municipality to patronize the facility.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu II urged the president to start the long-awaited Mampong Sports Stadium. He said the people of Mampong are so very grateful to the president for putting up many projects in the municipality, and they would be forever grateful if they see the construction of the Sports Stadium begins very soon, especially before the 2024 general elections.

In his welcome address, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Mampong, Hon. Thomas Appiah-Kubi, assured that the facility would continue to enjoy the full support of the Mampong Municipal Assembly to enable it to serve the intended purposes to the satisfaction of the general public.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Mampong and Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong recounted the contributions made by a number of personalities including the former MP, Hon. Francis Addai-Nimoh, the MCE, Thomas Appiah-Kubi, the Mampong Traditional Council especially, the Mamponghene, Daasebre Dr. Osei Bonsu II and the Mamponghemaa Nana Agyakomaa Dufie whose dream and tireless support have made the project a reality.

The MP hinted about the composition of the management team which would be in charge of ensuring the effective and efficient management of the social centre.

The ceremony attracted people from all walks of life including MMDCEs, NPP Constituency Executives of Mampong, Nsuta and Ejura, academia, students, business executives, health professionals, clergy, security heads and personnel, as well as heads of department and staff of the Mampong Municipal Assembly and the media.

Key personalities present at the commissioning included the Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and MP for Damango, Hon. Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, and the President’s Daughter, Edwina Nana Dokuwaa Akufo-Addo among others.

Source: citifmonline