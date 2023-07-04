3 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo has commissioned the redeveloped Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.

According to the President, the redeveloped Memorial Park will attract some one million domestic and international tourists annually.

Speaking at the unveiling of the redeveloped memorial park, President Akufo-Addo added that the government will continue to invest in the tourism sector to help revive the economy.

Meanwhile, the family of Osagyfo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah has thanked the government for the redevelopment of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park. The park facelift was done at a cost of $3.5 million investment by the government.

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park houses the remains of Ghana’s first President and his wife, Fathia Nkrumah.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Park, the Daughter of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Samia Nkrumah said the government through President Akufo-Addo consulted the family before the redevelopment.

Source: citifmonline.com