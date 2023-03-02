2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has congratulated the newly-elected Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for winning the just ended elections.

Bola Tinubu who was the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), won the fiercely contested elections held on February 25, 2023.

He expressed hope that the Nigerian President-elect would deepen the strong friendship that exists between Nigeria and Ghana.

Tinubu won the election ahead of other contenders — the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar; the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi; and the New Nigeria Peoples Party candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The three leading presidential candidates won in 12 states each, while Kwankwaso claimed only Kano State.

Tinubu edged Atiku, a former vice president and his closest challenger, with no fewer than 1.8 million votes.

Read below President Akufo-Addo’s full statement

On behalf of the Ghanaian people and their Government, I extend warm congratulations to the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory in the Nigerian presidential election of Saturday, 25th February.

President-elect Bola Tinubu’s victory has ensured that the ruling APC Government has been given four (4) more years to continue in office, which, I am hopeful, will go a long way to enhancing the quality of governance, the rule of law and the performance of the Nigerian economy.

The presidential candidates of the Peoples’ Democratic Party and the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, respectively, are to be commended for their vigorous, well-fought campaigns, and I am confident that their reactions to the results of the election will reinforce the boundaries of Nigerian democracy, and consolidate the peace and stability of Nigeria, Africa’s giant.

It is my expectation that the President-elect would continue in the stead of past Nigerian leaders, and deepen even further the strong friendship that exists between Nigeria and Ghana, which has been based on a shared agenda of freedom, development, security, progress and prosperity.

Warm congratulations, once again, to President-elect Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu, and to the people of Nigeria. Best wishes for his and Nigeria’s success.

Source: citifmonline