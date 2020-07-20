1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be in the Eastern Region capital of Koforidua on Wednesday, July 22 for a sod-cutting ceremony.

The ceremony is to kick-start work on the construction of the new Eastern Regional Hospital.

The ceremony will be under the auspices of the Ministry of Health, which will also be responsible for the project.

This is part of government’s recent undertaking to build six new regional hospitals to help in the fight of infectious diseases.

In addition to the regional hospitals, 88 new district hospitals will be built while some existing hospitals will be upgraded.

In this very case, the Koforidua Regional Hospital is what will be upgraded into the Eastern Regional Hospital.

All these are expected to be completed within one year, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assured on Sunday, April 26.

“Each of them will be a quality, standard design 100-bed hospital with accommodation for doctors, nurses and other health workers and the intention is to complete them within a year,” the president said in one of his periodic updates on the fight against coronavirus.

He said the pandemic has exposed deficits in health infrastructure development.

“That is why government has decided to undertake a major investment in our healthcare infrastructure, the largest in our history,” he had stated.

The project, which will be the first phase, will be undertaken by Ellipse Projects and Tyllium.

It is budgeted to cost €70million.