4 hours ago

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday, February 20, 2020, delivered the State of Nation address of a different country other than Ghana.

According to him during the delivery, he was convinced that the President was living in another country and talked about their state other than the country he governs, as everything he said is completely different from the reality.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, General Mosquito as he is popularly known wondered why President Akufo-Addo could look in the face of Ghanaians to say that the country is in a good shape and doing well in a competent hand.

“Akufo-Addo has looked into the face of God and Ghanaians and said that Ghana is working effectively. What came to my mind is that maybe the President is living in a different country and he is talking about them, and the rest of us are living in Ghana . . . because all the things he said about the nation, I see it that he is describing another country and not this Ghana we live in," he said.

He charged the media to engage the public to solicit their opinions regarding the State of the Nation which President Akufo-Addo talked about on the floor of Parliament.

He said he believes that the majority of Ghanaians share the same view with him that the President described another country.

“I also believe that if you should go out to ask people to tell you if they believe that the President was addressing the state of Ghana, majority of Ghanaians will tell you that the President was addressing another country and not Ghana,” he asserted.

He maintained that all the things the President claimed to be the case are contrary to the reality, thus, it is painful to hear the President say that the NHIS is working effectively when the service providers have threatened to withdraw their services and start the Cash and Carry System again by the end of this month if the government fails to pay their one-year arrears.

He was of the view that President Akufo-Addo should have been truthful to Ghanaians about the difficulties and hardships the country is experiencing in order to win the sympathy of the citizens to stand by the government than to anger them with a false address.

The Minority in Parliament on Thursday dramatically boycotted this year’s State of the Nation Address [SoNA] without giving any ‘tangible’ reason.

The Minority organized a press conference addressed by the Minority Leader, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu in Parliament to explain their action.

According to them since becoming President of our republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has conducted the affairs of state with the kind of "tyranny, despotism and authoritarianism" that frightens many objective observers.