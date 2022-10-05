2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is questioning claims that the Ghana Bar Association has become an elitist organisation.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has in recent times accused the GBA of being elitist and failing in its core mandate to speak for the vulnerable.

At a meeting with the leadership of the Ghana Bar Association at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo asked that such comments should be ignored.

“I hear other people are talking about it being an elite organisation and etcetera. I don’t know what they understand by elite, but I know that an organisation that is concerned about the welfare of the people… cannot be an elite organisation.”

He said the GBA had leaders who “were prepared to make the sacrifices that were necessary to make sure that we have a modern and respectable form of governance in our country.”

“It is an organisation that speaks to the interest of the people of Ghana for accountable governance, and that is an organisation that deserves the support of all right-thinking lawyers in the country.”

Source: citifmonline