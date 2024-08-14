1 hour ago

Former President John Mahama has reacted to President Akufo-Addo’ reference to his government as Akufo-Addo- Mahama administration.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo dreamt about him, that is why he mentioned his name.

In a slip of the tongue, Akufo-Addo inadvertently referred to his administration as the “Akufo-Addo-Mahama, prompting laughter and audible gasps at the launch of the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) on July 31, 2024.

In a reaction at the NDC Youth Forum in Ho, the NDC flagbearer asserted that Akufo-Addo’s slip might indicate a vision of him becoming the next President.

“Out of abundance of the heart the mouth speaks, and so when the president goes and he’s talking about his administration and he said Akufo-Addo/Mahama administration, this is unpardonable. It means he dreamt about me the night before and it’s not only him, even his Ashanti Chairman,” he scoffed.

Mr Mahama said his political opponents have inadvertently endorsed him and urged everyone to vote for him in the December 7 election.

“We can read their minds from what they are thinking and what they are dreaming about. The time has come for us to take our destiny into our own hands,” he added.