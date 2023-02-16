2 hours ago

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been meeting Ministers of Defense, Interior, Local Government, and Information as well as security chiefs over enskinment of the new Bawku Naba in Nalerigu.

The Mamprusi faction in the protracted Bawku conflict on February 15, 2023, enskinned Naa Bohugu Mahama Abdulai Sherigah as the new Bawku Naba despite the recognition of Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II as the legitimate Bawku Naba.

The Bawku crisis in recent times has killed many with others fleeing the town.

The President said the government will address the issue appropriately.

“Unfortunately it’s a poor time for us, we have first of all a big crisis on our hands in Bawku as we speak. Things are happening which are causing a lot of problems for the security there, and I was in a meeting with them,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The government in a press statement on February 15, 2023, condemned the enskinment.

“The Government condemns developments in Nalerigu today February 15, 2023, concerning the purported enskinment of a new Bawku Naba as illegal and a threat to National Security,” the government said in the press statement issued by the Ministry of Information.

Government in the statement also reiterated that Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II is the Bawku Naba, duly gazetted and a member of the National and Upper East Regional Houses of Chiefs.

The security agencies have therefore been directed to arrest and prosecute any other person who holds himself out as a Bawku Naba.

“Further, any developments that have the potential to undermine the peace of Bawku will also be dealt with swiftly and in accordance with law,” government cautioned in the statement.

