President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has forwarded a petition for the removal of Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, to the Chief Justice.

This is according to a report by Accra-based Joy News.

The report indicates that the petition was filed by inaugural SP Martin Amidu, who has cited Agyebeng for procurement breaches.

Agyebeng was appointed Amidu's successor in 2021. Over the last three years, he has been the subject of stern critique by Amidu.

GhanaWeb is working our sources at the presidency and at the Office of the Special Prosecutor for more details.

Profile of Mr. Kissi Agyebeng before his appointment:

Mr. Kissi Agyebeng was born on 2nd July, 1978 at Nkwatia, Kwahu.

He is the Managing Partner of Cromwell Gray LLP, a reputable law firm in Accra. He is also the Chairman of the Electronic Communications Tribunal of Ghana, which is an appeal tribunal that sits on appeals from decisions or orders made by the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the Dispute Resolution Committee of the NCA, in respect of the regulation of electronic communications, the regulation of broadcasting, and the use of the electro-magnetic spectrum and related matters.

He completed his LLB at the University of Ghana, Legon and his professional law degree at the Ghana School of Law. He proceeded to the Schulich School of Law at Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia for his LLM in Marine and Environmental Law. From there, he went to Cornell Law School, Ithaca, New York, where he pursued another LLM in Corporate Law and Securities Regulation.

His areas of expertise include Telecommunications Law, Energy Law, Real Estate Law, Government Contracts, Procurement Law, Law of the Sea, Corporate and Commercial Law, Maritime Law, International Law, International Commercial Arbitration, International Business Transactions, Criminal Law, International Criminal Law, Sports Law and Media Law.

