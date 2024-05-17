4 hours ago

A petition seeking to remove the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has been forwarded to Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo by President Akufo-Addo.

The petition, submitted by former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu, calls for President Akufo-Addo to remove Mr. Agyebeng from his position.

Dated April 30, 2024, the petition alleges procurement breaches in the purchase of vehicles for the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and accuses Mr. Agyebeng of misconduct involving judges and the administration of justice.

Mr. Amidu’s petition includes allegations of violations of citizens’ rights through arrests and detentions, breaches of the right to information, and improper appointments of personnel to the OSP.

The impeachment process appears to be linked to a controversial press conference held by Mr. Agyebeng, during which he claimed that judges had conspired against him.

Mr. Amidu argues that these remarks constitute abuse of judges and bring the Judiciary into disrepute.

This development follows reports that Mr. Agyebeng refused demands to resign, choosing instead to hold a press conference to express his frustrations with his role.

Additionally, Mr. Amidu asserts that the Special Prosecutor abused the rights of individuals such as Cecilia Dapaah and Prof. Frimpong Boateng by arresting them.