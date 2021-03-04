2 hours ago

Former Deputy Information Minister Felix Ofosu Kwakye says the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will go down as the worst leader Ghana had in the fight against corruption.

His comments comes on the back of the President’s letter affirming the position of the Audit Service Board that the Auditor General Daniel Domelevo has retired from active service.

Felix Ofosu Kwakye who expressed this position in a post shared on social media said “Nana Akufo-Addo will go down as the worst leader Ghana had in the fight against corruption”.

The President of Ghana in a letter signed by his Secretary Nana Asante Bediatuo affirmed the position of the Board Chairman that per documents available, Daniel Domelevo is on retirement.

“The attention of the President of the Republic has been drawn to records and documents made available to this Office by the Audit Service, that indicate that your date of birth is 1st June 1960, and that in accordance with article 199 (1) of the Constitution, your date of retirement as Auditor-General was 1st June 2020.”

“Based on this information, the President is of the view that you have formally left office,” the letter from the presidency said.

The President used the opportunity to thank him for the services rendered to the country and has since appointed Johnson Akuamoa Asiedu as Acting Auditor General.