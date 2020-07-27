7 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Odododiodio Constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has said Ghana currently lacking the peace and stability late president Evans Atta Mills bequeathed to Ghana.

According to him, there is so much division to the extent that equal justice is not served under the Akufo-Addo led government in the country.

He therefore urged Ghanaians to come out and vote out Akufo-Addo come December to ensure peace is restored in the country.

In an interview with Ghanaweb, he said, “If I say anything people will take is as political but the trust in in the matter is that Ghanaians are baring the fact we are not leaving the Ghana Professor Mills bequeathed to us. And as Mahama said the values he stood for are missing in the country today. We don’t see the peace, love and unity anymore in this country under Nana Akufo-Addo. Ghana is divided and there is no peace, the laws are made for some people and not for some people that is what I think as Ghanaians we must look at and vote on. We want peace and united country” He said

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has expressed worry over the silence of President Akufo-Addo after one of his ministers, Hawa Koomson, fired a warning shot at a voter registration centre in Awutu Senya East Constituency.

According to Samuel Ofosu- Ampofo the failure of Akufo-Addo to reprimand Hawa Koomson is an affront to the vigilantism bill which passed in parliament.

“The posture of Akufo-Addo is not the best, you know what has happened to one of his Ministers who went into a polling centre and fired warning gunshots. Today as we speak the president has not said anything about it or reprehended her or done anything to her and I believe that the posture of the president and the posture of his appointees run contrary to the very law that he passed quickly which is the vigilantism bill and other related offences bill. He is not living up to what he professes to be.” He said.

Ghanaweb