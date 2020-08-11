2 hours ago

Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Enam Hadzide has stated categorically that the Akufo Addo government in its first term has performed far better than any government since the Fourth Republic.

According to him, not even the high-performing Kufuor administration can be compared to the achievement of the ruling Akufo Addo government.

“Whoever wants to be objective and truthful will bear with me that no government since 1992 republican dispensation has in its first term done such massive work and ensured development much to the pleasant surprise of most Ghana as the Akufo Addo government has done. The work this government has done in this first four years, not even the venerable Agyekum Kufour’s government can match it and that is a fact. Numerous policies and programs including the Free SHS, 1D1F, NABCo, Planting for Food and jobs among many others which have to a large extent improved the living conditions of Ghanaians. And all these have been done it this government’s first term,” Hon. Pius Enam Hadzide to Akwasi Nsiah on ‘Wonsom’ on Kasapa 102.5FM.

He lamented the fact that whenever the NPP takes over the reins of power from the NDC they saddle us with huge debt and an economy in terrible condition.

“Whenever the NDC hands over power to us we’re always met with an economy that is very weak. We always need some years to stabilize the economy. From an economy that was growing at 14 percent when he took over, Mr Mahama supervised a negative growth of it to about 3.4 percent. But when we took over had it not been for COVID-19 the economy was growing at over 7 percent on the average. There’s no doubt that the NPP are better managers of the economy.”

Kasapa FM