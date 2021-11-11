3 hours ago

Former President John Mahama has taken a swipe at the Akufo-Addo led government for how they are handling the country's economy.

According to the former President, even the government has tried to cover the country's economic challenges with "sloganeering, public relations, populism, divisive rhetoric, and plain political deception", Ghanaians feel the pinch of the economic woes.

“Beyond these spirited linguistic acrobatics, the plain truth which we all see and feel is that the Ghanaian economy is in deep crisis,” Mr. Mahama said at his ThankGhana address, held Wednesday, November 10, at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

The address held on theme, ‘ThankGhana, Social Justice and A Sustainable Economy’ was to climax the Former President's Thank You tour across the country, to express gratitude to Ghanaians for the votes he garnered in the 2020 general elections.

According to Mr Mahama, the economy has been "brought to its knees" by the Akufo-Addo government in ways "unacceptable" and its impact is much felt at the micro level.

“At the micro-level, we feel the heavy impact of a troubled economy when we go to the market and find prices of basic items rising with alarming rapidity. We also feel it when we go to the fuel station and find that the already high price of fuel has increased again.”

“Importers feel the pinch because duties at the ports have become impossible to pay due to taxes slapped on them,” he added.

All these challenges have come despite the promises of a better standard of living, Mr. Mahama said.

“This is a direct result of the mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy by its current managers.”

“The present economic decline is even more shocking when viewed against the backdrop that this has been the most fortunate government in the history of Ghana in terms of the quantum of resources it has received,” the former President.

He added that these challenges have come despite inheriting an economy that had overcome commodity price falls, a power crisis, and lower oil revenue.