56 minutes ago

The Executive Director of the Danquah Institute, Richard Ahiagbah, has said that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has performed exceptionally well in fighting corruption in the country.

In an interview on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show on Happy 98.9FM, he stated that the President has shown his commitment in fighting corruption by forming the office of the Special Prosecutor, living an exemplary life and making laws to get rid of corruption.

“Based on what I have seen, I can say that the commitment to get rid of corruption is in the right direction. Corruption is not something that is readily seen. Those who engage in corruption, do it in the dark. In the history of this country, some people have gone to jail because of corruption. When they were engaging in this act, we were all around but we couldn’t see. So if you want to get rid of corruption, you must make laws and have the commitment of everybody from the top to the bottom.

So the measures the government is taking shows that if corruption had an address or was a physical person, Nana Addo would have ordered for his arrest. But because it is not so, Nana Addo is making laws”, he said.

He furthered that unlike other past presidents who have been accused of corruption, Nana Addo has set a record of one who is free from corruption.

In his submission, he encouraged all Ghanaians to be responsible citizens and report corrupt people for the law to deal with them.