40 minutes ago

Founder of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike claims President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has copied ideas he suggested to fight the deadly coronavirus outbreak in Ghana.

“I asked the President to put a ban on all forms of travelling. I am also the one who asked that we disinfect our markets and finally I suggested we should lockdown the country,” he told Kumasi-based Nhyira FM in an interview monitored by Peacefmonline.com.

Odike said government must at least commend him for his brilliant idea which is curbing the spread of novel Coronavirus.

"Akufo-Addo has plagiarized my ideas and he needs to honour me for this,” he claimed.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last Friday imposed a lockdown on the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA) including Kasoa in the Central Region as well as parts of the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area (GKMA) which includes Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Kumasi have been tagged as the hotspots of the disease in Ghana.

The lockdown took effect from Monday, March 30, 2020.