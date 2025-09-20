Former President Nana Akufo-Addo has officially inaugurated the newly constructed Bantama Constituency office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The project, led by the Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye, aims to bolster the party’s presence and operations within the constituency and across the region.

Asenso-Boakye described the facility as part of his commitment to serving both the NPP and his constituents, promising ongoing support for the party’s development.

“The NPP has given me the platform to serve my people, and I believe it is important to support the growth of the party at the grassroots level. This office will serve as a hub for effective coordination and party work in Bantama,” he noted on Friday, September 19.

The event was attended by former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as well as several national and regional party executives.