The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has intervened in the matter of 8 senior high school students dismissed for insulting the president.

According to a release dated Friday, January 13, 2022, the Ministry of Education said the president intervened in the matter after his attention was drawn to the dismissal of the eight final-year students of Chiana Senior High School.

“The President of the Republic, H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has intervened in the above subject matter after it was drawn to his attention.

“Consequently, the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has directed the Ghana Education Service to consider an alternative disciplinary action against the students,” parts of the statement signed by the Spokesperson of the Ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng said.

The eight students were captured in a video that went viral on social media in November 2022 making several disparaging remarks about the president.

Consequently, the Ghana Education Service in a statement dated Wednesday, January 11, 2022, approved the dismissal of the 8 students after it was recommended by their school.

Portions of a statement by GES read, “Management of Ghana Education Service (GES) has given approval for the dismissal of eight students with immediate effect to serve as deterrence to other students”.

The statement also described the act of the dismissed students as unacceptable and an abuse of the codes of conduct in Ghana’s educational system.