1 hour ago

Former NDC Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has heaped praises on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his administration of the State.

Bernard Allotey Jacobs labeled the President as a visionary "excellent in mind".

He called on Ghanaians and political opponents to change their mentality about President Akufo-Addo, saying, "let's put everything aside. I say Nana Akufo-Addo, as you see him, he's a matured man, excellent in mind and a visionary".

"We have to change our mentality, our attitude and our character as a nation. If you don't think about Ghana and you think about yourself and how you will come to power, power, one day, will be useless for us . . . The politicians should let voters respect them and let us respect our leaders. We have come a long way," he demanded.

Allotey Jacobs made these remarks while speaking about the economy and matters arising during Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.