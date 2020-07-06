1 hour ago

The Presidency says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is observing a 14-day self-isolation precautionary measure at the Presidential Villa in the Jubilee House.

An earlier reportage by the Herald Newspaper claimed that the president was on Saturday “flown out of the country to London for COVID-19 treatment” after testing positive.

The paper also alleged that aides to the president have tested positive for the coronavirus and are in quarantine.

But Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the presidency in a Facebook post described the reportage as “figment of the author’s imagination”.

He urged the public to disregard the false story.

Mr Arhin, then, shared a photo of a smiling Akufo-Addo in self-isolation with his wife and children.

