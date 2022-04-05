1 hour ago

Ace investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has expressed disappointment in the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, over his recent exploits.

In a Facebook post, the award-winning journalist recounted how he used to be an avid follower of the president’s speeches prior to winning the elections but he was quick to add that since then, he has come to realize that they have not amounted to much.

Reacting to the recent interview the president had with the BBC, which has since gone viral for many reasons, Manasseh Azure Awuni concluded that President Akufo-Addo now only symbolizes ‘hopelessness.’

“I was one of those who used to sing praises of Akufo-Addo's speeches when he was in opposition. After becoming president, however, he signals right with his words and turns left with his actions. To me, he has become a symbol of hopelessness,” he said.

He further stated that the presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for many has only come to bite them hard in the back because all their hopes of a better country have been dashed.

“Those of us who hoped that the Akufo-Addo presidency would signal a change from the messy status quo has been made to completely lose hope in our democratic experiment. What a shame!” he added.

Manasseh Azure Awuni continued to state that now, the president’s speeches are only worth the time if they have to be listened to for purposes of work, and nothing else.

“At this stage, one cannot do much about it. But if you're not listening to Akufo-Addo's speech for the purpose of work, as I'm sometimes compelled to do, then it's better not hurt your health with needless stress.

“Great speeches don't make great leaders. Great character does,” he stated.

Read the full post here:

Source: Ghanaweb