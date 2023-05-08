3 hours ago

Former president John Agyekum Kufuor and president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo were in attendance at a birthday party organized for Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The party was held at a plush location in London, United Kingdom; where the Asantehene has been for the past few days attending the coronation of King Charles II.

Videos sighted by GhanaWeb showed president Akufo-Addo eulogizing the Asantehene for his role especially in promoting peace and stability in Ghana before proposing a toast in his name.

The Asantehene and his wife Lady Julia are also captured in another video dancing to Amakye Dede's Iron Boy surrounded by invited guests on the dance floor.

Otumfuo and his wife arrived in the UK last week and met King Charles at a private meeting before joining the coronation events on May 6 clad in Kente.

Akufo-Addo attended the coronation in his capacity as president of Ghana along with First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

Nana Asantehene is the 16th Asantehene, enstooled on 26 April 1999. He was born on May 6, 1950 making him 73 years this year.

His stool name, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is in direct succession to the 17th-century founder of the Ashanti Empire, Otumfuo Osei Tutu I.

He is currently the Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and one of the most revered traditional authorities in the country.

