The Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) was filled to capacity on Friday, August 4, 2023, as music lovers from all over Ghana gathered to celebrate the life and music of legendary Highlife musician Pat Thomas.

The concert also included special appearances by former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, and aspiring presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Alan Kyeremanten.

The event celebrated Pat Thomas’s long and illustrious career in music.

Thomas is a Ghanaian highlife legend, known for hit songs such as “Sika Ye Mogya,” “Mewo Akoma,” and “Odo Adaada,” which have been enjoyed by generations of fans.

Beyond the celebration, the concert also aimed to raise funds for the Pat Thomas Music Foundation to establish a music school in Agona, Ashanti Region, to nurture young talents.

The “Pat Thomas Highlife Night” concert was a resounding success, offering the audience a night of remarkable music and an opportunity to honor one of Ghana’s most beloved musicians.

Source: citifmonline