Akufo-Addo, Kufuor, other former ministers demand GH¢29.7m salary arrears

By Prince Antwi May 19, 2020

Some former Ministers, as well as Members of Parliament, who served the country under the J.A. Kufuor administration, are demanding salary arrears of GH¢29.7m from the Government of Ghana.

The Forum for Former Members of Parliament (FFMP) in their letter to Frema Osei Opare, the Chief of Staff demanded that in consonance with the principle of fairness and equity, “it is only appropriate to humbly request of you to consider the payment of arrears of salaries/emoluments to Members of the Fourth Parliament of the Fourth Republic (i.e. 2005 to 2009)”.

According to the FFMP, they are entitled to a twenty per cent annual salary increment as provided in the Chinery Hesse Committee’s Report.

The FFMP noted, “Payment of such entitlement will rectify the current anomalous scenario whereby 2001 – [2005] Members of Parliament received a higher pay than the 2005 – [2009] Members of Parliament.”

The Forum gave an example of a similar payment to MPs of the Third Parliament of the Fourth Republic which was approved by the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, in a letter dated August 9, 2018, and was duly paid after the Auditor-General had certified it.

The list of MPs demanding salary arrears includes the current President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo whose grand total arrears is GH¢152, 336.05. Former President J.A. Kufuor is also demanding GH¢226,251.98 as grand total.

Some current Ministers of State among those making the demands include Joe Ghartey, Gloria Akuffo, Albert Kan-Dapaa, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Boniface Abu-Bakar Saddique, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

Please find below the full list of former MPs demanding salary arrears.

author avatar
Prince Antwi
See Full Bio
news Politics

Prince Antwi

Related To This Article

Portrait of a man with short hair and a goatee, wearing a dark shirt, standing against a light background and smiling slightly.
African News
Minority demands answers over rising electricity bills amidst cedi gains
Close-up portrait of a man in a navy suit and white shirt, looking at the camera with a calm expression against a light sky background.
Archives
Ghanaian students in Hungary cry out over dictatorial leadership
Split image: left is a smiling woman in a red outfit with jewelry; right is a man wearing glasses and a patterned cap.
African News
Gov’t confused over Sedina Tamakloe whereabouts, fails to disclose her location
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    0
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    0
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    0
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    0
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    0
  6. 6
    Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
    0
  7. 7
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    0
  8. 8
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    0
  9. 9
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    0
  10. 10
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    0