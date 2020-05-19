Akufo-Addo, Kufuor, other former ministers demand GH¢29.7m salary arrears

Some former Ministers, as well as Members of Parliament, who served the country under the J.A. Kufuor administration, are demanding salary arrears of GH¢29.7m from the Government of Ghana.

The Forum for Former Members of Parliament (FFMP) in their letter to Frema Osei Opare, the Chief of Staff demanded that in consonance with the principle of fairness and equity, “it is only appropriate to humbly request of you to consider the payment of arrears of salaries/emoluments to Members of the Fourth Parliament of the Fourth Republic (i.e. 2005 to 2009)”.

According to the FFMP, they are entitled to a twenty per cent annual salary increment as provided in the Chinery Hesse Committee’s Report.

The FFMP noted, “Payment of such entitlement will rectify the current anomalous scenario whereby 2001 – [2005] Members of Parliament received a higher pay than the 2005 – [2009] Members of Parliament.”

The Forum gave an example of a similar payment to MPs of the Third Parliament of the Fourth Republic which was approved by the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, in a letter dated August 9, 2018, and was duly paid after the Auditor-General had certified it.

The list of MPs demanding salary arrears includes the current President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo whose grand total arrears is GH¢152, 336.05. Former President J.A. Kufuor is also demanding GH¢226,251.98 as grand total.

Some current Ministers of State among those making the demands include Joe Ghartey, Gloria Akuffo, Albert Kan-Dapaa, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Boniface Abu-Bakar Saddique, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

Please find below the full list of former MPs demanding salary arrears.