3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced changes to the leadership of the National Security apparatus.

In a statement from the Communications Directorate of the Jubilee House issued today, Friday, August 5, 2022, a new National Security Co-ordinator has been announced to act in the position.

This is because, the current National Security Co-ordinator, Amb. Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Francis Adu-Amanfoh, has been reassigned to act as Special Advisor to the President for the Accra Initiative effective Monday, August 8, 2022.

President Akufo-Addo has subsequently appointed Mr. Edward Asomani, Deputy National Security Co-ordinator, to act as National Security Co-ordinator, in accordance with Section 20 (1) of the Security and Intelligence Agencies Act, 2020 (Act 1030), with effect from the same date.

He will be working from the Office of the President.

The confirmation of his appointment is subject to the receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the National Security Council, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

The President has also appointed Mr. Kwaku Domfeh, Director General of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), as Ambassador-designate to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Further to Section 15 (1) of the Security and Intelligence Agencies Act, 2020 (Act 1030), the President has appointed Nana Attobrah Quaicoe, currently Deputy Director-General of NIB, to act, with effect from Monday, 8th August 2022, as Director-General of the National Intelligence Bureau, with his confirmation also being subject to the receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the National Security Council, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

The Accra Initiative was launched in September 2017 by Ghana, Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso and Côte d’Ivoire as a vehicle for enhanced security cooperation amongst the countries, in response to the growing threats of terrorism and violent extremism in West Africa.

Source: citifmonline