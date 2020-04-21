31 minutes ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been meeting identifiable groups including the Council of State over the lifting of the partial lockdown of some parts of Accra and Kumasi.

The President during the meeting which ended not long ago briefed the members of the Council about the lifting of the three-week partial lockdown of some parts of the country.

He is expected to meet the Christian Council and other religious groups later this week.

Sources say the meetings will afford the President the opportunity to brief the groups on why he lifted the partial lockdown in the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Further details of the meetings are still sketchy.

It would be recalled that President Akufo-Addo yesterday met Trades Union Congress (TUC) as well as the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) on the same matter.

The two groups commended him for his leadership in the country’s response and pledged to continue supporting the government in its coronavirus response plan.

