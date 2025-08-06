1 hour ago

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday led a high-powered delegation to the Tema residence of the late Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Ernest Yaw Kumi, to express his condolences to the bereaved family following the legislator’s sudden demise.

Accompanied by the former Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, and some leading members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Akufo-Addo signed the book of condolence, where he paid tribute to Kumi’s service to the country and the party.

The visit was a show of respect and solidarity to the grieving family and constituents.

In his handwritten message, despite some challenges in clarity, the former President reflected on the late MP’s life as a “dedicated public servant” who left an indelible mark on his constituency and the country.

Akufo-Addo, visibly saddened by the loss, pledged support to the family and assured them of the party’s continued presence during this difficult period.

He revealed that he had been out of town at the time of the MP’s passing and felt it was important to personally visit the family upon his return.

He consoled the widow, children, and extended family members, describing the loss as a blow to the NPP and the Parliament.

The former President was joined by a number of Minority Members of Parliament, especially those from the Eastern Region, where Akwatia is located.

The group was led by NPP Eastern Regional Chairman, Jeff Konadu Addo, who spoke on behalf of the delegation and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to supporting the late MP’s family.

Also present was the newly elected NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the upcoming Akwatia by-election, Solomon Asumadu, who used the opportunity to express his appreciation to the party leadership and former President for their presence and support.

The family, visibly moved by the show of unity and respect, thanked the delegation for their condolences and announced that the one-week observation for the late Ernest Yaw Kumi will be held on August 29, 2025.

Background

Ernest Yaw Kumi was elected as the Member of Parliament for Akwatia during the 2024 general elections under the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

His entry into Parliament was seen as part of a new wave of young, energetic leaders seeking to reshape the party’s presence in the Eastern Region.

He was known for his grassroots engagement and development-driven agenda for his constituency.

His untimely passing has left a vacuum in the political landscape of Akwatia and sparked preparations for a by-election to fill his seat.

His death has been met with tributes across the political divide, with many describing him as a promising and dedicated legislator