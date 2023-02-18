1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says Christian Atsu will sorely be missed after the confirmation of his death.

The 31-year-old’s breathless body was pulled from the rubble in the region of Kahramanmaraş, in Turkey after a relentless search by his agent, Nana Sechere and some of his family members.

Atsu had been missing since the 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey in the early hours of Monday, February 6, 2023.

After the confirmation of his death, President Akufo-Addo commiserated with the family of the former Chelsea and Black Stars footballer saying “Ghana has lost one of its finest footballers”.

I extend sincere, heartfelt condolences to the widow, children and family of our fellow Ghanaian, Christian Atsu, on the sad news of his death. Ghana football has lost one of its finest personnel and ambassadors, one who will be difficult to replace. He’ll be sorely missed. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/CqTkEsY4Op

— Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) February 18, 2023

He also played 258 club games from ten different clubs ranging from FC Porto to Hatayaspor, scoring 24 times and providing 30 assists in the process.