2 hours ago

Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, has said it is necessary that President Akufo-Addo addresses the nation on his position on LGBTQI.



The European Union says it supported the opening of a group– LGBT+ rights in Accra last month which has raised concerns about the position of the government on the matter.

Ghana’s laws are against homosexuality but the position of the foreign diplomats in relation to the new group has been a cause of worry to many, considering the fact that Ghana largely depends on foreign aids for most developmental projects.

Dr Apaak believes the president should not delay in ensuring that “LGBTQI doesn’t find space in Ghana.”

“Ghanaians expect President Akufo-Addo to address them and to state clearly his position, what actions he intends to take to ensure that LGBTQI doesn’t find space in Ghana. The time for talk is over, it’s time for action” Apaak said.

Although reports state the President ordered for the closure of the office of the LGBT group, Dr Apaak says that’s not “sufficient” enough until President Akufo-Addo speaks on the matter.

Below is Dr Apaak’s views on the matter

Purge Yourself Mr. President, Address The Nation On LGBTQI

Ghanaians expect President Akufo-Addo to address them and to state clearly his position, the what actions he intends to take to ensure that LGBTQI doesn’t find space in Ghana.

As Ghanaians are right, the time for talk is over, it’s time for action. The upsurge in LGBTQI Activism must be countered.

Honestly, it must start with President Akufo-Addo. It’s not sufficient to close down an office or resource centre.

The President ought to address the nation, with international media present, stating clearly the fact that our laws, cultures, traditions and faiths forbid it, abhor it.

The President must say clearly, like his predecessor did, that our laws and traditions, culture can’t co-exist with such abominable lifestyles and that LGBTQI lifestyle wouldn’t and never would be welcome in Ghana.

This is the only way Akufo-Addo can assure the people of Ghana that he is not a direct or indirect enhancer of LGBTQI activities in Ghana.

Akufo-Addo must purge himself from “it’s bound to happen”.

I remain a citizen!

Dr. Clement Apaak

M.P, Builsa South