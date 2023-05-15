4 hours ago

Former president and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama has called on the New Patriotic Party’s government to start preparing its exit for failing Ghanaians.

Mr. Mahama in his acceptance speech at the University for Development Studies in Tamale on Monday intimated that the Akufo-Addo-led government has shamelessly inflicted Ghanaians with unbridled suffering.

Speaking to cheering supporters of the NDC at the UDS Auditorium, the former president said “The Akufo-Addo and Bawumia NPP administration has failed to meet the expectation of Ghanaians, and they must prepare to bow out in the next elections. The NPP must start preparing their handing over notes and get ready to account to the people for their stewardship.”

He further intimated that though the NPP-led government has collapsed the Ghanaian economy, there is still hope with an NDC-led government to salvage the little that is left of the economy.

“There is hope for our country and I firmly believe in our collective ability as a party to lead the transformational agenda that restores decent values, revives youthful aspirations and ambitions. Ours will be a progressive government that provides equal opportunities for decent and sustainable livelihoods, and I am convinced that by working with Ghanaians, we shall turn Ghana’s hopelessness and gloom today to a better and brighter tomorrow.”

Mr. Mahama also accused the Economic Management Team of gross incompetence which is affecting every demographic of the population.

“Literally and figuratively, the government’s Economic Management Team has displayed grave incompetence, mismanaged Ghana’s economy, and inflicted severe hardships on Ghanaians including the elderly and the young.”

Mr. Mahama won the NDC’s presidential primaries over the weekend with an overwhelming 98.9 percent of the votes.

Source: citifmonline