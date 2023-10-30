1 hour ago

Security analyst, Adam Bonaa has called on President Akufo-Addo to institute a probe into the brutalities that occurred at Garu and Tempane in the Upper East region.

Speaking on the Morning Starr with Francis Abban on Monday, Mr. Bonaa stated that President Akufo-Addo must for the first time punish those who sanctioned the brutalities.

“He is touted as a human rights activist, he is a lawyer and he is the President and the Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces. We are waiting for him to sanction a probe into what took place in the area.

“Let’s find out who did it and for the first time let’s punish people for these things. If people are punished for doing these things what happens is that others will learn from it. But when it happens and we end up justifying it. The Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces keeps quiet. Everybody is quiet, no one is talking and a section of the community seems to be justifying depending on where you stand,” Mr. Bonaa stated.

He continued: “I say that I stand in the middle. The only thing we should be doing is to find out who sent these people there. Kan Dapaah says he did so at least if there should be terms of reference we know who did it. Why he did it, if he has to lose his job, he should lose his job.”

Meanwhile, the National Security Ministry has stated that it will not allow any attack on security personnel engaged in their law duties.

According to the Ministry, the Ministry of National Security and the Ghana Armed Forces, on Saturday, October 28, 2023, conducted a joint operation in Garu to seize weapons used by the perpetrators of the attack on the National Security personnel.

“On Tuesday, October 24, 2023, an irate youth group armed with AK 47 rifles, machetes, and other weapons besieged a team of five counter-terrorism intelligence officers deployed by the Ministry of National Security to Garu, in the Upper East Region, on a critical, special operation.

“The Ministry of National Security deems the attack on the security personnel at a police station highly unacceptable, and strongly condemns acts aimed at intimidating and harming officials of State Security and Intelligence Agencies, and impeding them from effectively executing their mandate to safeguard the peace and stability of Ghana,” the Ministry explained in a statement dated October 29, 2023.

It continued: “Whereas the Ministry of National Security works to promote active citizen participation in safeguarding the peace and stability of our dear nation, deliberate acts that seek to jeopardise the lives of personnel of State Security and Intelligence Agencies will not be countenanced.”