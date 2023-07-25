6 minutes ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana has named a Minister of State at the Presidency, Freda Prempeh, the new Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources.

She takes over from the embattled Cecilia Abena Dapaah, who tendered her resignation on Saturday, July 22, 2023, and was accepted by the President on the same day.

The announcement was made in a statement issued and signed by the Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin. Alongside the appointment of the new Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, the statement also revealed changes to some deputy ministerial positions.

“President Akufo-Addo, in consultation with the Ministers for Foreign Affairs and Regional

Integration and Roads and Highways, respectively, has also appointed the Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways and Member of Parliament for Afigya Sekyere East, Hon. Mavis Nkansah Boadu, as Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, and Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Member of Parliament for Tatale/Sanguli, Hon. Thomas Mbomba, as Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways,” excerpts of the statement read.

The statement also added that the appointments take immediate effect with the newly appointed ministers expected to assume their respective roles promptly.

Cecilia Abena Dapaah, found herself entangled in a serious money heist scandal after reports emerged about thefts involving significant sums of money from her residence. According to the reports, two house helps, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, were charged with theft related to the alleged disappearance of US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis from the minister’s home.

The thefts reportedly occurred between July and October 2022 and included valuable items such as clothes, handbags, perfumes, jewellery, kente cloth, and suits belonging to Mrs Dapaah’s husband, worth thousands of dollars.

Amidst public outcry over the amount of money that was reported to have been kept at her home, Cecilia Dapaah announced her resignation on Saturday.

The contents of the resignation letter have generated intense debate on social media due in part to how it was couched.

Cecilia Dapaah who is said to be a close confidante of the president brought their relationship to bear as she penned her resignation letter asserting her innocence and vowing to cooperate fully with any state agencies investigating the matter.