The President Akufo Addo has named the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ledzokuku, Dr Bernard Oko-Boye as a Deputy Minister for Health-designate.

Dr. Oko-Boye will take over from Mr Alexander Kodwo Kom Abban, MP for Gomoa West and currently the Deputy Minister for Health.

He is currently the Board Chair of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and his appointment comes a time government is strategising to combat the surge in the new coronavirus infections in the country.

A statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin, said the changes are to take immediate effect.

It said, "Hon Alexander Kodwo Kom Abban, MP for Gomoa West and currently Deputy Minister for Health, is now Deputy Minister for Communications. He replaces Hon Vincent Sowah Odotei whose appointment as Deputy Minister of Communications, has been revoked by the President."

Ghana currently has recorded 214 confirmed cases with five deaths while some 31 others are said to have recovered from the viral infection also known as Covid-19.

The 38-year-old medical doctor was elected into Parliament on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2016 after he defeated the incumbent, Benita Okiti-Duah of the then governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Prior to his entry into Parliament, Oko-Boye was a medical officer at the Ledzokuku Krowor Municipal Assembly (LEKMA) Hospital in Accra.

Bernard Okoe-Boye is a graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where he read medicine.

He is currently the Board Chairman of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the nation’s largest medical facility.

Oko-Boye is an old student of the Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (Presec-Legon) where he completed his secondary school education in the year 2000.