2 hours ago

The President has in accordance with article 78 of the 1992 constitution appointed the deputy Minister for Gender Children and Social Protection, Hon. Lariba Zuweira Abudu, Member of Parliament for Walewale as Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection.

Her appointment is however subject to the approval of parliament.

In a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, he noted that Hon. Francisca Oteng Mensah, Member of Parliament for Kwabre East has also been appointed as deputy Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection.

He noted that the president is hopeful that parliament will expedite the approval of his nominees for the ministry so that they can assist in the effective delivery for his second term in office.

Former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, and Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo was sacked from her role by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The decision by the President came at a time when Parliament was debating her continuous stay in the House after absenting herself for more than 15 sitting days without approval from the Speaker of Parliament.

:

Source: peacefmonline.com