Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, a political analyst, has accused President Akufo-Addo of forcing Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to step down from his role as the leader of the Majority Caucus in Parliament.

Expressing his concerns during an interview with Accra-based Radio Gold, Dr. Amoako Baah asserted that the sole authority capable of removing the former Majority Leader is the president, leaving no room to disavow any involvement in Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s resignation.

The abrupt resignation occurred after a pivotal meeting between Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and some leadership figures of the NPP at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Dr. Amoako Baah further questioned the legal foundation for the president’s actions.

“If he has been forced to resign, then the president forced him to resign from the position of Minister of Parliamentary Affairs because that is the only position he can be forced to resign from. You cannot force him to resign as Majority Leader.

“So if anybody forced him to resign, it must be the president. Nobody else has that power except the president and so he cannot deny that he forced him to resign.

“I am not blaming the president, he is the one who did it because he is the one with that power. If you have the power and you exercise it, it is not blame and the person has no choice because he has appointment powers and removal powers and he has exercised one.”

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was appointed chairman of the NPP’s manifesto committee after his resignation and Alexander Afenyo-Markin was subsequently announced as Majority Leader.