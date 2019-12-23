3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, 23 December 2019, presented 100 vehicles to the Ghana Police Service.

The President made the presentation at a ceremony held at the Police Training School in Accra.

The 100 vehicles, which the government of the People’s Republic of China had something to do with, are meant to improve the work of the Ghana Police Service.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Nana Akufo-Addo said the cars were a Christmas gift to the police.

For his part, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Shi Ting Wang, expressed hope that the vehicles will be helpful in combatting crime.

“I believe that these 100 police vehicles will go a long way to support the capacity-building of the enforcement agencies of Ghana.

“As you know, Ghana is the safest country in West Africa and even in the whole of Africa, however, there are still some challenges in terms of security and some kind of crime still happen from time to time but we feel safe here. I believe that the vehicles will play an important role in fighting crime,” he stated.