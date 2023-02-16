2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced a reconstitution of the National Hajj Board.

The new Board will have former MP for Offinso South, Alhaji Ben Abdallah Banda as Chairman and Deputy Majority Chief Whip and Tolon MP, Habib Iddrisu as a member.

The rest of the members are Hajia Safia Mohammed, Chief Saddique Jimala III, Sheikh Amin Bonsu, Alhaji Inusah Amadau, Osumanu Yunusah, Mohammed Ibrahim Mohammed, Seidu Zakaria, Abdul Rahman Alhassan Gomda, Alhaji Musah Akambonga, ans Hajia Azara Haroun.

The President has also appointed Alhaji Farouk Hamza as the new Executive Secretary of the Hajj Board Secretariat, with Ibrahim Adjei as a member of the Secretariat as well as Ahmed Abu and Ahmed Tijani.

citifmonline.com