Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has categorically denied reports suggesting that he has attempted to influence the internal affairs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), specifically regarding the upcoming National Delegates Conference scheduled for July 19.

The denial comes on the heels of two separate publications, which alleged that the former President was lobbying for a postponement of the party’s conference and a reversal of the leadership’s decision to hold early primaries.

The reports claimed that Akufo-Addo had made moves, either formally or informally, to alter the timelines agreed upon by the NPP’s National Executive Committee and the National Council.

In a strongly worded statement issued Monday, July 14, the Office of the former President dismissed the publications as entirely false and misleading.

The statement emphasized that President Akufo-Addo, who has been out of the country for some time, has not made any such intervention—neither through a petition nor through any unofficial channels.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state emphatically that these reports are completely false,” the release read.

“President Akufo-Addo has not made any such requests on the party either by a petition or any other means and he does not have any such intentions.”

The former President expressed concern over the motive behind the reports, suggesting that they were part of a deliberate attempt to sow discord within the ruling party at a time when unity is critical.

“Clearly, those behind these publications have an agenda of their own, which has nothing to do with improving the fortunes of the New Patriotic Party (NPP),” the statement indicated.

The NPP is preparing for its highly anticipated National Delegates Conference, which is expected to firm up internal structures and reaffirm its strategy heading into the 2028 general elections.

Recent internal discussions about the timing of primaries and conference logistics have heightened political sensitivities within the party.

This public rebuttal by the former President underscores the growing concern among senior figures in the NPP about misinformation and its potential impact on party cohesion and public perception.

It also reflects Akufo-Addo’s effort to distance himself from internal controversies following his exit from office in January 2025, after serving two terms.

The NPP leadership has not officially responded to the reports or the rebuttal, but party insiders suggest that internal mechanisms are being used to manage any fallout and ensure that the July 19 conference proceeds without disruption.