President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo has released a list of Deputy Ministers who will serve in his second government.
This was after the Appointments Committee of Parliament approved the list submitted to them for vetting as Ministers.
Below are the nominees who if approved, will serve in the Akufo-Addo led government as Deputy Ministers.
- Deputy Minister of Trade & Industries – Kwaku Kwarteng
- Deputy Minister of Lands – Patrick Boamah
- Deputy Minister of Communication & Digitalization- Richard Ahigbah
- Deputy Minister of Info – Yaw Adomako Baafi
- Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture- Mark Okraku Mantey
- Deputy Minister of Education- Rev Ntim Fordjour
- Deputy Finance Minister – Charles Adu Boahen
- Deputy Minister of Agriculture- Dr Vincent Eziah Crop Science Department, University of Ghana
- Deputy Minister of Works & Housing- Dr Jonathan Anaglo Department of Extension Service, University of Ghana
- Deputy Minister of Transport- Darkoa Newman
- Deputy Minister of Chieftancy & Religious Affairs- Jabaah John Bennam
- Deputy Minister of Gender – Esther Nyinaa
- Deputy Minister of Employment – Lawyer Justin Koduah
- Deputy Minister of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development – Akwasi Afrifa-Mensah
- Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture – Francisca Oteng
- Deputy Minister of Roads and High Ways – David Asante
- Deputy Minister of Railways Development – Dr Adomako Kissi
- Deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources – Martin Kwabena Kwakye
- Deputy Minister of Defence – Dr Muhammed Anyars
- Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration – Samuel Pyne
- Deputy Minister of the Interior – Jones Kusi
- Deputy Minister of Health – Dr Alfred Oko Boye
