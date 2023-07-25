3 hours ago

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appointed the Minister of State at the Presidency and Member of Parliament for Tano North, Freda Prempeh, as the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.

She takes over from Cecilia Abena Dapaah, who resigned from the portfolio over the weekend following the stolen money scandal.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Eugene Arhin today, Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

whose letter of resignation, dated Saturday, 22nd July 2023, was accepted by the President on Saturday, 22. July 2023.

Source: citifmonline