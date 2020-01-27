26 minutes ago

The Akufo-Addo administration’s performance in the educational sector is unexampled in Ghana’s history.

The Free SHS programme is unheard-of in our anal history as it is a policy that is seeing over 1.2 million Ghanaian children in schools with no cost to parents.

The Double Track system was instituted to help contain the huge number of students from JHS. Mahama, on several platforms, has said that with less than enough facilities to house the children, Free SHS should have been kept at bay up until the time we would have adequate infrastructure to accommodate them.

Mahama sees every problem so insurmountable that he rather preaches abandonment instead of a pragmatic solution to deal with it.

President Akufo-Addo sees problems as challenges to overcome. He saw the need to introduce Double Track as a temporary measure to deal with the increasing numbers.

Thanks to Akufo-Addo’s ingenuity, nobody’s child is at home while those who have the means would have had their children in schools.

Per Mahama’s suggestion, Akufo-Addo should have abandoned ship in the implementation of this pro-poor policy to the detriment of the millions of children who complete JHS.

Double Track was a temporary measure. It is being phased out. Many schools have had enough infrastructure to sign out of the system.

The Gambaga Girls Senior High School has stopped Double Track because Akufo-Addo has erected enough buildings to take care of the students.

Double Track is being retired. A retired project like Double Track would not need to be retired again. The never-do-wells should shove their vague and needless promises into their mouths! We have no need for them.